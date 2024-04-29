Malayalam
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika split after 4 years of dating: Report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 01:02 PM IST
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have reportedly ended their relationship, as per a report from Hindustan Times. The source indicated that they split last month due to personal wavelength issues, opting for an amicable parting. Speculation arose when they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

When contacted for a statement, Shruti Haasan declined to comment on her personal life and requested privacy. Conversely, Santanu Hazarika, speaking to ETimes, chose not to comment on the matter.
In an old interview with Bombay Times, Shruti Haasan shared insights into her relationship with Santanu, emphasizing their bond over shared interests in art, music, and cinema. She praised him as a rare individual, noting his kindness and talent.

