Malavika Mohanan gives fitting reply to troll who asked her to go to acting class

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently engaged with her fans and followers through a Q&A session on her X (formerly known as Twitter). During the interaction, a netizen inquired about her participation in acting classes, to which she responded assertively, stating, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

In another exchange, a user queried Malavika about her acting preferences, questioning, "When will you start acting instead of glamour shows?" To this, she confidently replied, "Never. Got a problem with that?"

In her upcoming projects, Malavika will take on the female lead role in 'Thangalaan' alongside Vikram, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. Additionally, she is set to make her Telugu debut in Maruthi’s 'The Raja Saab', although an official announcement is pending.