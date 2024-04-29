Malayalam
Entertainment

Shruthi Haasan posts mesmerizing picture of mommy Sarika from her younger days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 02:14 PM IST
Shruthi Haasan is Kamal Haasan and Sarika's eldest daughter. Photo | Instagram (shrutzhaasan)
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Shruthi Haasan shared a couple of throwback pictures of her mother and actor Sarika on social media. The actor seemed enchanted by the photos, which was apparent from the caption: "Mommy!!! (love eye emojis) Look at you (love emoji) @actor_sarika (evil eye emoji)."
In the image, Sarika is dressed in a monochrome-shaded ensemble, looking directly into the camera as the photograph is captured. Sarika who made her debut in Bollywood at the age of five often played the role of a male child artist in the 1960s. She later acted in several films as a female lead, but left films after her marriage to veteran South Indian actor Kamal Haasan.
Shruthi is Kamal and Sarika's eldest daughter. She also has a sister named Akshara Haasan, who is also an actor. Recently, reports emerged that Shruthi broke up with her long-term boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.
The actor will soon be seen in a few big-budget movies, including 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam', alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is also set to appear in 'Chennai Story', directed by Philip John, featuring Viveik Kalra.

