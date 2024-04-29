Only people in Kerala celebrate Shammi because they have seen such characters in their homes: Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil who is basking in the success of 'Aavesham' has opened up about his character Shammi from the highly acclaimed movie 'Kumbalangi Nights'. In his recent interview with Onmanorama, the actor said people in Kerala celebrate the character because they have seen such men in their homes.

“Malayalis are the only ones who celebrate Shammi. This is because they find him so familiar. I have seen such people in my own life too,” he said. According to him, people still exhibit traits of misogyny and male dominance in Kerala.

“I have seen men walk wearing only a dhoti inside a kitchen. What is their place there, unless it is to cook or help out? I have those images still in my mind and let me tell you, it shows male dominance and patriarchy. You won't be able to see a similar sight in any other state,” he said. He added that he is glad that women have been able to acknowledge and call out such behaviour in today's society.

'Kumbalangi Nights' directed by Madhu C Narayanan was one of the biggest hits of 2019 and was well praised for its direction and storyline, besides the performance by its lead actors, including Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir.

Fahadh's performance as 'Ranga' in Jithu Madhavan's film 'Aavesham' is also receiving wide acclaim. The movie revolves around a group of youngsters who takes the help of a Bengaluru-based gangster to take revenge on their abusive seniors.