Shamna Kasim introduces baby boy in new video

South Indian actress Shamna Kasim, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy recently, introduced her little one to the world in her latest video. The actress also revealed that she and her husband Shanid have named the child Hamdan Asif Ali. “We call him Hamdu at home,” she said, while adding that she would reveal the child's face after he completes 40 days.

“I know a lot of you are waiting to see my child. Will surely reveal his face once he completes 40 days,” the actor said.

According to her, she had a normal delivery at Aster Hospital in Dubai. She also thanked all her well-wishers for their prayers and the services of the doctors who took care of her during her delivery. “I had a normal delivery. I will be posting more information about the experience in the coming days,” she said. The actor also included a photo session of her baby in the video. She added that not everyone was happy about her decision to include the behind-the-scenes portion in her video. “Everyone opined that he is too young. I am not revealing his face, but wanted to show you the effort behind the photo session,” she said. She added that the photos from the shoot will be posted online soon.