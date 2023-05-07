Enthaada Saji goes digital: Nivetha Thomas, Kunchacko Boban starrer streams online

'Enthaada Saji', starring Nivetha Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, and Jayasurya, made its digital debut on May 6 on Amazon Prime, after a theatrical release on April 8. The film tells the story of Sajimol, played by Nivetha Thomas, whose wedding becomes the talk of the town due to an unfortunate event.

Apart from Nivetha Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, and Jayasurya, the film also features other talented actors such as Innocent, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Hareesh Peradi in important roles. Directed by debutant director Fellini TP, the film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.

Interestingly, 'Enthaada Saji' also marks the reunion of Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya, who previously collaborated in the 2016 film 'Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum'. However, Jayasurya's role in 'Enthada Saji' is a friendly appearance, with the actor only shooting for eight days for the film. Speaking about his role, Jayasurya said, "Mine is a friendly appearance at best. I did the movie because of my relationship with Listin and Chackochan."

With the film's digital debut, fans can now enjoy 'Enthaada Saji' from the comfort of their homes. The film promises to be an entertaining watch, with a talented cast and a compelling storyline.