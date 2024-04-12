From 'Premalu' to 'Amar Singh Chamkila': New OTT releases this week

It's an interesting weekend for cinema buffs as a bunch of hit movies and series are releasing on popular streaming platforms. Here's our pick of films you need to watch this weekend on OTT.

Premalu (Malayalam)

Premalu recounts the love tale of Sachin (Naslen K Gafoor) and Reenu (Mamitha Baiju), residents of Hyderabad. Reenu is employed at an IT firm, while Sachin works at a local eatery, with aspirations to relocate to the UK. Their paths intertwine at a wedding where Sachin is smitten by Reenu at first glance. Their friendship blossoms amidst humorous escapades, evoking laughter from the audience.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from April 12.

Amar Singh Chamkila (Hindi)

Diljit Dosanjh stars in the highly anticipated biopic portraying the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film explores Chamkila's extraordinary rise in the music industry, his controversial songs that both mesmerized and incited audiences and the unresolved mystery surrounding his tragic assassination. Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot Kaur, offering insight into their complex relationship, both on and off stage.

Streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Love, Divided (Spanish)

Love, Divided follows the delightful story of Valentina, a pianist starting fresh in a new apartment, and David, her introverted neighbour, a game developer who craves solitude. Their initial conflicts, sparked by the thin wall between them, gradually evolve into an unexpected and quirky romance.

Streaming on Netflix from April 11.

Fallout (English)

Fallout dives into the dichotomy between the privileged and the deprived, drawing inspiration from one of the most revered video games in history. It portrays the journey of affluent fallout shelter inhabitants compelled to re-enter the post-apocalyptic world two centuries later.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 12.

Baby Reindeer (English)

Baby Reindeer is a comedic series adapted from Richard Gadd's award-winning play, offering a mix of dark humour and melodrama. Based on a true story, it follows the journey of a struggling comedian grappling with a perilous stalking situation.

Streaming on Netflix from April 11.