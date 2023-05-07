Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings return to cinemas for a magical experience

Mumbai: Fans of the iconic film franchises 'Harry Potter' and 'The Lord Of The Rings' in India have a reason to rejoice as the movies are returning to the big screen for a re-release. This move aims to recreate the magic of these classic movies and provide a cinematic experience for fans who missed out on them in theatres earlier.

As part of the 100-year celebration of the iconic studio Warner Bros., audiences in India will get to watch two of the biggest movie franchises on the big screen.

PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas are releasing the Harry Potter films at their cinemas until May 11th. 'The Lord Of The Rings' Trilogy will play in cinemas from May 13th to May 15th.

Speaking on the initiative, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the 'Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans."

The 'Harry Potter' film series is based on the eponymous novels by J K Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

As per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd: "These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country."

(With IANS inputs)