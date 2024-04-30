Fans react as Nazriya shares vacation snaps with Fahadh Faasil amid 'Aavesham' craze

Fahadh Faasil is currently basking in the success of 'Aavesham', directed by Jithu Madhavan. Amidst the wave of celebrations, Fahadh and his wife Nazriya are taking some time off for a vacation. Nazriya shared a glimpse of their getaway on Instagram, posting a picture of them standing by a beach, captioned with 'Now let's chill baby'.

She also shared a couple more snapshots from the same scenic location on her Instagram stories. The comment section of her post is flooded with remarks mainly about 'Aavesham'. Celebrities like Vijay Yesudas and Syam Pushkaran also joined in, with Vijay Yesudas jokingly mentioning, 'Eda Moneeee - Rangan Deserves a break'. Fans echoed similar sentiments, expressing joy over Fahadh's relaxation period, with one commenting, 'Ranga Anna is on a break now', and another adding, 'if Ranga is happy, then we are happy too'.

'Aavesham' marks Jithu Madhavan's second directorial venture after the superhit 'Romancham.' Like its predecessor, 'Aavesham' is also set in Bengaluru, focusing on the lives of three college students—Bibi, Santhan, and Aju—who join Ranga's gang to confront their intimidating seniors. The film boldly reintroduces Fahadh as 'Ranga,' showcasing his dynamic portrayal and setting the stage for his intense and captivating performance.