Ruth Wilson highlights pressure on actresses to maintain appearance in Hollywood

Los Angeles: Actress Ruth Wilson recently spoke out about the pressure that Hollywood puts on actresses to undergo cosmetic procedures. Despite not having any enhancements herself, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she fears not having any treatments could make her appear older than her peers. Her comments highlight the immense pressure that actresses face in the entertainment industry to maintain a certain appearance, raising concerns about the impact of such expectations on their mental and physical well-being.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Ruth shared her thoughts, "As an actress, everyone does it. Very few resist. I haven't done anything - yet. But it's in my head as like, 'Well, do you decide not to and therefore potentially look older than your peers? Or do you just give in?'"

She also expressed her frustration with the pressure women face to maintain their youthful appearance, saying, "I find it so.... It's mad! It's massive violence. Why can't a woman age on screen? Or age, full stop? We're like, 'Wow', today. But in 200 years, they'll be looking back at images of women now going, 'What were they doing?' 'What is that? You're blowing your face and lips up.' Yet it's a multibillion-dollar industry. And women are part of that industry, perpetuating this 'empowerment'."

Furthermore, Ruth shared that she rarely looks at herself in the mirror and doesn't take her face into consideration before leaving the house. "Well, I do, but briefly. I don't think it's because I'm self-conscious or disappointed by it, but more that for some reason I don't take the face into consideration. Before I leave the house, I look at my outfit, my body, see if it all works but I often forget to check my face and hair. I am not sure what the psychology of that is."

Lastly, Ruth confirmed that she is in a relationship with a New York-based writer and joked that refusing to name him has made people question if he exists. "He writes novels, TV and film. I don't say his name. He's anonymous. People think he doesn't exist."

(With IANS inputs)