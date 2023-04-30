Zoe Saldana to bid farewell to Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Los Angeles: Zoe Saldana, who portrayed Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has announced her retirement from the role.

According to reports, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story on filmmaker James Gunn and the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, Saldana reaffirmed that she will no longer play the character after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5.

"I don't think this is the end for the Guardians," the actress said, adding that she originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property's original 2014 movie. "It is the end for me, for Gamora."

The article also covers how Saldana, along with co-stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and others, supported director Gunn, 56, during his months-long estrangement from Marvel after he was fired from future Guardians movies in 2018. He was later reinstated in 2019.

During the interview, Saldana spoke about how she gave a speech thanking the Guardians crew on her last day of filming for the new movie. "I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship," she told the outlet. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is set to release on May 5.

(With IANS inputs)