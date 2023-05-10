Nikhila Vimal welcomes move to deploy shadow police on film sets

Actor Nikhila Vimal said that there was nothing wrong with having shadow police on film sets. She added that such decisions should be made by film organizations like FEFKA. She was responding to questions from journalists during the launch of the theme song of the Journalist Volley League at the Kannur Press Club.

"Alcohol is also an intoxicant. But alcohol is not banned anywhere. If the use of such intoxicants is causing difficulties for people on the sets, they should be controlled. I think using drugs or alcohol is a personal choice. Such issues haven’t really been a problem in the films I collaborated with so far," she said. She also mentioned that she hasn’t encountered such problems.

Nikhila also spoke about her quote being taken out of context by the media. She said she didn’t mention anything against women belonging to a particular religion. The actor clarified that she was just discussing the customs and religious practices in different places. The media simply took a quote out of context and used it to stir up a controversy.

"People are just creating a controversy over a sentence I said casually. No one has asked me about my reaction to it." Therefore, Nikhila said that she is not accountable for the controversies that followed her statement on social media. She believes that the media is liable to solve the problems in society. She also pointed out that she has not responded to anyone on this issue.