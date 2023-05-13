Priyanka Chopra arrives in India for sister Parineeti's pre-wedding festivities

Today seems to be a big day for actress Parineeti Chopra as she is reportedly getting engaged to her partner, political leader Raghav Chadha. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, who is also the bridesmaid, arrived in India for the pre-wedding festivities and was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a smile and a namaste gesture. Notably, she arrived alone without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Currently, Priyanka is seen in the romantic-comedy-drama American film Love Again, released on May 12, alongside Sam Heughan and Nick Jonas, who has a special cameo. She is also starring in the spy action thriller 'Citadel' alongside Richard Madden.

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together several times, and rumours of their wedding have been circulating for some time. Parineeti's co-star Harrdy Sandhu has dropped hints, and Sanjeev Arora, an AAP leader, congratulated the couple on their engagement via Twitter.