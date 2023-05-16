'Kerala Crime Files' teaser promises intense journey of crime and investigations

The highly-anticipated web series, Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara, has released its teaser. This marks the first Malayalam web series by Disney Plus Hotstar, resulting in high expectations from audiences. Lal and Aju Varghese play the lead roles in this investigative crime thriller, where a team of cops led by the two characters, set out to track down a killer. The only lead they have is a fake address - 'Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara'.

The teaser sets the tone for the series, promising an intense journey of crime and investigations surrounding the killing of sex workers. The show will be available in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.