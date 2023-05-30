Malayalam
Actor Harish Pengan passes away after battle with liver disease

Our Correspondent
Published: May 30, 2023 04:39 PM IST
Harish Pengan
Actor Harish Pengan. Photo: Manorama
Actor Harish Pengan, who had been receiving treatment for liver disease, has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment at Ernakulam's Amrita Hospital after being admitted with minor abdominal pain, where he was diagnosed with liver disease. Despite his twin sister Sreeja's willingness to donate her liver, the required treatment demanded a substantial amount of money.

In response to Harish's critical condition in the intensive care unit, friends and colleagues rallied together to seek assistance. They revealed that the doctors had emphasized the urgent need for a liver transplant.

Throughout his career, Harish Pengan had delivered memorable performances in numerous films, including Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Jan-E-Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Minnal Murali.

