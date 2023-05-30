From save the date to silver screen: The enchanting tale of Sumesh and Sumalatha unfolds

All’s well that ends well or so they say. That’s exactly what happened in the case of Sumesh and Sumalatha teacher. The big reveal behind their ‘save the date’ video finally happened. It is the title of Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval’s new movie. The film has been titled ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha.’ Scripted by Ratheesh, the shoot has already started in Payyannur.

The pooja function held at Payyannur College was a colourful event. The Pooja was conducted as if it was the venue of their wedding. Sumesh (Rajesh Madhavan) and Sumalatha (Chithra Nair) were a popular pair from ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’.

This will also be Malayalam’s first spin-off film. When you pick any special character from a film other than the hero or heroine and make a film with them, then you call them spin-off films.

Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapally are the producers, while Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval, Jay K, and Vivek Harshan are the co-producers. Cinematography is by Sabin Ooralukandi while production design is by KK Muralidharan.

Other credits are as follows: Editor (Akash Thomas), Music (Don Vincent), Creative director (Sudheesh Gopinath), Art Direction (Jithu Sebastian, Mithun Chalisheri), Sync Sound-Sound design (Anil Radhakrishnan), Sound mixing (Sinoy Joseph), Lyrics (Vysakh Sugunan), Costume Designer (Liji Preman), Special costume (Sujith Sudhakaran), Makeup (Libin Mohanan), Stunts (Mafia Sasi).

Line Producers (Manu Tomy, Rahul Nair), Production Controller (Binu Manamboor), VFX (Egg white), Stills (Rishad Muhammad), Poster Design (Yellow Tooths), Choreographers (Dancing Ninja, Sheruf Sheriff-Anagha, Rishdhan), PR and marketing (Vaishak Vadakeveedu), Jinu Anil Kumar.