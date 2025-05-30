Three judges take oath of office; SC regains full working strength of 34 judges
New Delhi: Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar took oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai administered the oath to the judges at a ceremony in the Supreme Court premises, PTI reported.
With the swearing in of the judges, the top court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice.
