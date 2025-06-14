Big-budget Tamil movie 'Kuberaa' starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles will be released globally on June 20. Actor Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films has acquired the distribution rights of 'Kuberaa' directed by national award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kammula, in Kerala.

Wayfarer Films plans to have a grand launch for the movie in the state. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the movie. 'Kuberaa' bankrolled jointly by Sunil Narang and Puskar Ram for the banners of Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Private Limited will be presented by Sonali Naran.

Meanwhile, the crew has already released the teaser 'Trance of Kuberaa' and a song, which has gone viral. The mega-budget movie is a thriller drama with high-octane action sequences and intense emotions. Noted Bollywood actors Jim Sarb and Dalip Tahil too play important roles in the pan-Indian movie, which will be released in various Indian languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Niket Bommi has cranked the camera while Karthik Srinivas R is the editor. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Thotta Dharani is the production designer of Kubera, while Sarabri is the film's PRO.