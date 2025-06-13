Ahead of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final, former England star Kevin Pietersen said Lord's had 'the most perfect weather' for South Africa to get 200-odd runs to win.

It was clear that Pietersen expected the Proteas to remove the two remaining Australian wickets within a few overs when they resume at 144/8.

But before the South Africans could exploit the conditions, Australia's last wicket pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood paid heed to Pietersen's advice, adding a precious 59 more, stretching their lead from the overnight total of 218 to a solid 281.

Starc remained unbeaten on 58 off 136, while Hazlewood made 17 off 53 before part-time spinner Aiden Markram got him out.

Kagiso Rabada, who removed Nathan Lyon early on the day, finished with 4/59, taking his match tally to 9 wickets. Australia are the defending champions while South Africa haven't lifted an ICC trophy in nearly 30 years.

Brief scores: Australia 212 & 207 in 65 overs (Mitchell Starc 58 not out, Alex Carey 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/59, Lungi Ngidi 3/38) vs SA 138

