The trailer for 'Kerala Crime Files Season 2' has been released. The trailer progresses through dialogues of various characters centred around CPO Ambili Raju. It deliberately does not give a clear answer to the question of whether Ambili Raju is guilty or innocent. Indrans plays the role of CPO Ambili Raju, and many comments express anticipation for his performance.

Aju Varghese and Lal, the lead actors from the first season of Kerala Crime Files, which gained huge popularity among Malayalam web series viewers, are returning this time as well. Arjun Radhakrishnan is also acting in the series.

Harishree Ashokan, Renjit Shekar, Sanju, Suresh Babu, Navas Vallikkunnu, Noorin Shereef, Jeo Baby, Fara Shibla and Bilas Chandrasekharan are also part of the series. Ahmed Kabir is directing Crime File Season 2, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The series will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 20.