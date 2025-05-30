Diya, the daughter of actors Suriya and Jyotika, has officially finished school. She was a student at Ascend International School in Mumbai, where the family has been living in recent years.

To mark the occasion, Jyotika shared a few moments from Diya’s graduation on Instagram. The photos included scenes from the ceremony, childhood memories, and a message of thanks to the people who’ve been part of Diya’s journey.

Jyotika thanked Diya’s teachers, their longtime house help Divya, and staff member Devi, who regularly packed meals for Diya. She called Devi “irreplaceable” and praised the consistent support from everyone around them.

In one post, Jyotika wrote, “A good teacher is like a candle—she consumes herself to light the way for others,” alongside a photo of one of Diya’s teachers.

The family moved to Mumbai a couple of years ago, partly so Jyotika could spend more time with her parents, and also to support their children’s education. In interviews, Suriya has spoken about how much Jyotika gave up when she left Mumbai years ago—her work, her community, her familiar life—to be with his family in Chennai.

Now, it seems like a quiet return to something more balanced.

Diya, meanwhile, has already shown an interest in filmmaking. She recently directed a documentary titled ‘Leading Light – The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes’, which highlights the experiences of women working off-camera in the entertainment industry.

With school behind her and college ahead, Diya is stepping into her next chapter—with quiet confidence and a growing creative voice of her own.