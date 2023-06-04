The internet is smitten: Dileep and Kavya's daughter's cute moment at airport

Our Correspondent
Published: June 04, 2023 03:16 PM IST
Dileep, Kavya and daughter Mahalakshmi. Photo: Manorama

A video capturing a heartwarming moment at the Kochi airport is currently going viral on social media. In the video, little Mahalakshmi, accompanied by her parents, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, can be seen exchanging pleasantries with their fans. The couple warmly interacts with their admirers, expressing gratitude for their support. However, what truly stands out in the video is the endearing sight of little Mahalakshmi, shyly smiling at the camera as she poses with her loving parents. Her innocence and joy radiate through the screen, winning the hearts of viewers.

The adorable video has garnered significant attention, leaving many curious about the purpose of the family's visit. Speculations arise, with people wondering if they are visiting the renowned Meenakshi temple, a popular pilgrimage destination in South India. The charming presence of Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, and their adorable daughter Mahalakshmi in the video has brought joy to their fans and has become a topic of conversation across social media platforms.

