Sudhi’s family inconsolable after his untimely demise

The family of Kollam Sudhi is shell-shocked following the sudden demise of the actor. The mimicry artist was especially having a close bond with his second wife Renu, who backed him to the core when he was passing through many hardships and financial struggles.

And his unexpected death comes at a time when things have started looking bright for the family.

Sudhi and his family were residing at his wife’s house at Njaliyankuzhi in Kottayam for the past one-and-a-half years. Her parents, too, were staying with them. It was from this house that the talented artist left for Vadakara to perform in a programme.

A huge crowd, including his friends, colleagues, and relatives, are thronging the actor’s house to pay him their last respects.

Though he struggled in his initial days, Sudhi gained huge popularity through TV programmes like ‘Comedy Stars’ and ‘Comedy Festival’, especially for his skits and fun-filled retorts.

Sudhi (39) was killed in a road accident at 4.30 am today after the car in which he was travelling collided with a pickup van at Kaipamangalam near Thrissur. Though he was rushed to a private hospital at Kodungallur, his life couldn’t be saved.

Three other mimicry artists – Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, were along with him and suffered injuries. They were returning home after a programme in Vatakara.