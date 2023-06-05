Five Malayalam movies that revolve around nature

Malayalam movies are often praised for it's depiction of realistic themes and even nature-friendly narratives. On World Environment Day, we take a look at some films, including those that won state and national awards, that celebrated nature.

Oru Cheru Punchiri

'Oru Cheru Punchiri', is celebrated for it's beautiful take on relationships and even nature. The 2000 film revolves around a husband and wife, played by Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Nirmala Sreenivasan. The duo, who spend their lives in a village among good neighbours also deals about the elderly couple's love for their hometown and their home that is surrounded by a lush green garden and the sound of chirping birds. The movie, written and directed by M T Vasudevan Nair and based on a Telugu short story 'Mithunam' by Sriramana, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation in 2001.

'Bhumiyude Avakashikal'

This 2012 film directed by T V Chandran and based on a novel by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer that focuses the lens on the bio-diversity of Kerala and how important it is for humans to co-exist with creatures who are also inheritors of the land. The film's serious take on the 'real inheritors of the earth' had received a lot of appreciation and was screened at various film festivals. Actors Sreenivasan, Mythili and Kailash played prominent roles in the film.

'Perariyathavar'

The Dr Biju film featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu revolves around a father and son who eke a living as manual scavengers at the Kollam Municipality. Their journey, the waste around them and the issues of displacement are the motifs of the film, which also dwells on the plastic waste crisis in urban cities. This indirectly affects the villages and the rivers that flow in nearby areas.

'Valiyachirakulla Pakshikal'

This movie was also directed by award-winning filmmaker Dr Biju, which features the lives of people who have been affected by the Endosulfan tragedy, that continues to be among the worst environment-related disasters in the state. The film, though partially fictional, is told through the eyes of a photojournalist who exposes the after-effects of pesticided in a village in Kerala. The movie features Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nedumudi Venu.

'Black Forest'

The film directed by Joshy Mathew also won the National Award for Best Film on Natural Conservation. 'Black Forest' is considered to be a children's film and talks about deforestation and it's impact and how the green forests are dying a slow death. The film features Manoj K Jayan, Meera Nandan and Ashokan in prominent roles.