Hrithik Roshan soaks up some Vitamin D as he exercises in the sun. See viral pic

Hrithik Roshan's recent workout picture has taken the internet by storm. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Fighter', shared a picture of him working out on a fitness equipment, while soaking the sun.

Below the picture, the actor posted:When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue.”

The picture has garnered several views on Instagram and Twitter, with many commenting that he still looks amazing for his age and is a huge inspiration for youngsters who are concerned about their health.

The actor who was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha' will play the lead in 'Fighter', which also features Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The action film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theatres in January next year.