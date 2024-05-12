Malayalam
Entertainment

'The Fear Street trilogy': A hair-raising fusion of horror and heart | The Haunted Column

Swathi P Ajith
Published: May 12, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Posters of movies. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

We're all familiar with sequels, web series, and seasonal releases that continue a story. When Netflix dropped a horror trilogy on a weekly basis, it grabbed everyone's attention. This trilogy, 'The Fear Street', based on R. L. Stine's book series and directed by Leigh Janiak, blends slasher and supernatural elements. It follows a group of teenagers seeking to break a centuries-old curse haunting their town.

If someone were to ask whether the movies are truly exceptional, the answer would be that they may not reach the heights of horror greatness, but they are surely enjoyable. Once you start watching, you'll find yourself compelled to binge all three films in one sitting. Despite occasional lapses into clichés, the movies effectively create a sense of impending dread. Moreover, they beautifully show a queer love story at their core, focusing on the relationship between Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Scott Welch). Their bond, disrupted by Sam's meddling mother and her relocation from Shadyside to Sunnyvale, remains the trilogy's emotional centrepiece.

The trilogy's tales span different epochs, yet they share a cohesive story thread. The films excel in their gripping openings and climactic sequences. While audiences are accustomed to slasher film conventions, Fear Street introduces a fresh angle: its assailants, wielding knives or axes, are dead/zombies.

The second instalment, 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978', stands out as the strongest entry, not solely due to its fright factor, but also because of its abundance of Easter eggs hidden inside. Even as a standalone film, it would hold its own. Set in 1978, it follows the Berman sisters: Cindy, the caring camp counsellor, and Ziggy, the rebellious outcast. The premise revolves around the looming threat of one of the sisters falling victim to the curse of Sarah Fier, the alleged witch responsible for the murders. Sarah Fier's story unfurls in the third part of the trilogy. In the final instalment, 'Fear Street Part Three: 1666', the mysteries finally unravel. Did it live up to the anticipation built by the first two movies? The answer is a moderate yes. While it didn't reach phenomenal heights, it provided a satisfactory conclusion to the trilogy.

The trilogy has its highs and lows, but it ultimately holds together well due to its nuanced approach. With three distinct eras and stories, it strikes the perfect balance of horror and slasher elements. If someone were to ask whether the movies are truly exceptional, the answer would be that they may not reach the heights of horror greatness, but they are surely enjoyable.

