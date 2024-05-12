Oreo biscuits used for Sreenath Bhasi's makeup in 'Manjummel Boys', reveals director Chidambaram

The gripping survival drama 'Manjummel Boys', directed by Chidambaram, made history as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema to date. The movie revolves around a group of friends who embark on a daring rescue mission to save their friend, Subhash, from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit from which nobody has ever returned. Sreenath Bhasi portrays Subhash, whose makeup for the cave sequences received widespread appreciation from the audience. He is depicted covered in dirt and blood inside the cave.

Director Chidambaram recently revealed an interesting detail about the makeup used for Subhash's character. The dirt on his body was created using crumbled Oreo biscuits. Despite facing discomfort, Sreenath completed the climax sequence with dedication, enduring numerous ant bites due to the biscuit makeup.

'The makeup used on Bhasi was not prosthetics. It was Oreo biscuits. That was a makeup technique. To depict this kind of dirt and injuries, we used these kinds of small hacks. All thanks to Ronex Xavier, who did the makeup. He is a very senior makeup artist. Even Soubin Shahir was shocked to see Bhasi's getup', said Chidambaram.