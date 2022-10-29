Malayalam
Entertainment

Hrithik, Deepika play Indian Air Force pilots in 'Fighter'. Film's release date out

IANS
Published: October 29, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan
'Fighter' is touted to be the biggest of action films made in India so far. Photos: Instagram | Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming aerial actioner 'Fighter' to release on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. 'Fighter' will see Hrithik and Deepika as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role.

Turning producer with 'Fighter', director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India's biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.

The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend. It's also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone.

With Producer and Viacom18 Studio's COO Ajit Andhare vision of bringing an international scale action film to Indian cinema. Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

