Tollywood's popular villain Kabir Duhan Singh all set to tie the knot. Know all about his fiancee

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known popularly for playing villain roles in Telugu films is all set to get married. The wedding will take place in Delhi on June 23. The actor, who has appeared in over 50 films, including Tamil and Kannada movies, rose to prominence playing Chota Nayak in his debut Telugu film 'Jil'. He then appeared in a couple of movies, mostly playing the antagonist.

He was last seen in 'Shakuntalam' starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, playing the role of King Asura.

The actor, who hails from Haryana will also be making his foray into Mollywood with the Tovino-starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

Kabir's fiancee, who hails from Haryana, is a mathematics teacher. Speaking about his fiancee, the actor said: “When I met Seema, I realised she would make the best life partner for me. I also believe she is someone who can understand me and my family. She hails from a very simple family who have no connections to the film industry. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am thankful to God and my parents,” said the actor who added that he was excited about this new innings in his life.