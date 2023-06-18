Throwback moment: Manoj K Jayan reminisces 'Big B' days with Eddy John Kurishingal

Amal Neerad’s 'Big B' continues to have a massive fan following. From the indomitable Bilal to the fierce baddie Sayippu Tony, they all have a separate fan following on social media. In fact, when Amal Neerad announced a prequel 'Bilal' in 2017, it was widely celebrated on social media. Now Manoj K Jayan who played Bilal’s brother Eddy John Kurishingal, has put up a throwback picture of 'Big B' shooting days.

'When Eddy John Kurishingal decided to have some fun without informing Bilal', captioned the actor, thanking photographer Shani Shaki for the picture.

'Big B' was Amal Neerad’s stunning directorial debut in Malayalam. Amal made his debut in Malayalam as a cinematographer in Ranjith's 'Black'. Later he shot three of Ram Gopal Varma’s films, 'James', 'Darna Zaroori Hain' and 'Shiva'. It was during the shoot of 'Black' that he met Mammootty which eventually led to 'Big B'. But unfortunately ‘Big B’ didn’t get the recognition it deserved back then.