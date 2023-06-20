Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Menaka Suresh shares throwback picture of her dad taken just months before his death

Our Correspondent
Published: June 20, 2023 03:38 PM IST
The photo was taken on the sets of ‘Oru Mottu Virinjappol' in 1982. Photo: Instagram | menakasuresh
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Menaka Suresh recently penned a heartfelt note about her father, who passed away in 1982. The actor also posted a photo of her dad along with the post on the occasion of Father's Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, Appa. I got this priceless still from a colleague. This was taken in 1982 January on the sets of ‘Oru Mottu Virinjappol.’ In that same year, on September 19 at 7:30 pm, I lost my father. I was just 18 years old, and my brothers were 16, 10, and 8 respectively. When I entered the film industry, he gave me the assurance that he will always be there with me. But then he left us after three years,” she wrote.

Menaka added that her father was a total foodie. “Even now when I prepare a new dish I remember my father. I wish he was here to savour the food I could have prepared for him. I really wished there was a rewind button in our lives,” wrote Menaka.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Menaka's daughter Keerthy Suresh also had a special wish for her dad Suresh Kumar on Father’s Day. She shared a childhood picture in which she is seen sitting on her father’s lap, being fed rice for the first time.

“I really wish to recreate this picture and this moment once again in my life. But I think now it will be unthinkable for him to carry me this way. Happy Father’s Day, Acha,” wrote Keerthy.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.