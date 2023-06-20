Menaka Suresh shares throwback picture of her dad taken just months before his death

Actor Menaka Suresh recently penned a heartfelt note about her father, who passed away in 1982. The actor also posted a photo of her dad along with the post on the occasion of Father's Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, Appa. I got this priceless still from a colleague. This was taken in 1982 January on the sets of ‘Oru Mottu Virinjappol.’ In that same year, on September 19 at 7:30 pm, I lost my father. I was just 18 years old, and my brothers were 16, 10, and 8 respectively. When I entered the film industry, he gave me the assurance that he will always be there with me. But then he left us after three years,” she wrote.

Menaka added that her father was a total foodie. “Even now when I prepare a new dish I remember my father. I wish he was here to savour the food I could have prepared for him. I really wished there was a rewind button in our lives,” wrote Menaka.

Meanwhile, Menaka's daughter Keerthy Suresh also had a special wish for her dad Suresh Kumar on Father’s Day. She shared a childhood picture in which she is seen sitting on her father’s lap, being fed rice for the first time.

“I really wish to recreate this picture and this moment once again in my life. But I think now it will be unthinkable for him to carry me this way. Happy Father’s Day, Acha,” wrote Keerthy.