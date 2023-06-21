Berlin returns in Money Heist spin-off promo. Fans react to trailer

If you are a die-hard fan of Berlin from the hit series 'Money Heist', here's a reason to rejoice. Netflix has announced a spin-off titled 'Berlin', which will revolve around this popular character played by actor Pedro Alonso.

Though there are rumours that the series will start streaming on the platform this year, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix yet in this regard. However, the trailer of the series was released by the makers at Tudum, a global fan event that is held annually in São Paulo, Brazil.

Much before Berlin joined the Professor (his half-brother) to carry off the money heist in the Royal Mint of Spain, we are told that he was a jewel thief who conducted 27 robberies at jewelry stores and auction houses. The new trailer reveals this slice from Berlin's past and shows him robbing the top auction house in Paris. He is also shown getting romantically linked with the wife of the auction house owner.

Fans have reacted to the trailer, sharing their excitement about the spin-off. They also hoped to see Palermo (who appears in the second season of Money Heist) and the Professor in the spin-off series.