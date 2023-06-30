Anil Kapoor faces online backlash for uncomfortable moment with Sobhita Dhulipala

The Night Manager 2 cast made a notable appearance at a Mumbai press conference this week. The highly anticipated series is an exciting Hindi adaptation of the popular British television drama bearing the same title, originally inspired by John le Carre's novel. Aditya Roy Kapoor takes on the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta, while Anil Kapoor captivates as the antagonist Shailendra Rungta. Joining the talented duo are Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, who add depth to the web show's ensemble.

A video capturing Anil Kapoor and Sobhita striking poses for the paparazzi has been making the rounds on social media. Few people have chosen to criticize Anil Kapoor for placing his hand on Sobhita's waist. The 66-year-old actor was visibly delighted by his co-star, who radiated charm in her alluring attire. However, certain netizens have interpreted Sobhita's subsequent gestures as signs of discomfort due to the veteran actor's action, prompting discussions online.