Anusree's brave revelation: Battling painful week, seeking new beginnings

Actor Anusree’s pensive note on social media about a personal crisis in her life caught everyone's attention. She said that after going through some scary moments this past week, it was time for a new start. Anusree also assured everyone that she intends to be happy in life moving forward for her loved ones.

"This past week was rather painful and distressing for me. I am eagerly waiting to solve this jigsaw puzzle. However, I am sure this will never change, so I have decided to move on in life because I have a world to cherish, as well as friends and family who love and support me. I have a beautiful world awaiting me, and therefore I am not going to look back. I am going to stop thinking about that pain from now on," says Anusree.

Though she narrated her agony, she didn't exactly explain the reason behind it. Earlier in an interview, she had mentioned an illness during the shooting of 'Ithihasa.' The actor mentioned that she had to get treatment and lots of rest to get back to her normal self. Her fans are eager to know more about this. They also hope that she will overcome everything and come back with a bang.