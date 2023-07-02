Prithviraj Productions recognized by central ministry for timely GST tax compliance

Prithviraj Productions received appreciation from the Central Ministry for their prompt filing and payment of GST taxes. The company received the certificate from the Central Board of Indirect Tax, which is under the Union Ministry of Finance. This approval relates to the tax payment for the financial year 2022-23.

Prithviraj Productions' first film was the 2019 release 'Nine,' directed by Jenuse Mohammad and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Wamiqa Gabbi. Prithviraj Productions also ventured into distribution with Rajinikanth’s 'Petta' in 2019. Later, they distributed 'Master,' 'KGF2,' 'Kanthara,' and '777 Charlie' in Kerala.

Prithviraj Productions is also co-producing films in partnership with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Their first collaboration was 'Driving License.'

Meanwhile, Mammootty Kampany Films Pvt Ltd also received acknowledgement from the Ministry of Finance and the Government of India for their prompt filing and payment of GST taxes. The company, owned by Mammootty, was started in 2021 and has so far produced 'Rorschach' and 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' in 2022.