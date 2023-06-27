Prithviraj, who suffered a leg ligament injury while shooting in Marayoor, is currently recovering. After undergoing a successful keyhole surgery this morning, he has been advised to rest for two months. The injury occurred during the filming of Jayan Nambiar's 'Vilayath Budha' when the actor injured a ligament in his leg while jumping from a bus during a fight scene.

As a result, the shooting and pre-production of several films featuring Prithviraj, including 'Empuraan,' have been indefinitely postponed. The actor was scheduled to travel to the US for pre-production work on 'Empuraan' on July 2nd. Consequently, the film, originally set to begin shooting in September, has been postponed. Currently, Prithviraj is working on 'Vilayath Budha' and 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.' Numerous projects that were in the pre-production stage, featuring the actor, will now be put on hold.

Jayan Nambiar, who previously served as an assistant director in Prithviraj's film 'Lucifer,' is directing 'Vilayath Budha.' The film is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's book of the same name, with Priyamvadha Krishna as the female lead. Produced by Sandeep Senan under the banner of Urvashi Theatres, Prithviraj portrays the character of Double Mohan, a sandalwood thief. This film marks Senan's major project after 'Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum,' 'Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkumo,' and 'Saudi Vellakka.'

The screenplay of 'Vilayath Budha' is penned by Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. Originally intended to be directed by Sachi, the film was later taken over by his associate Jayan Nambiar, who also worked as Prithviraj's assistant director in 'Lucifer.' Set in the sandalwood forests of Marayoor, the film revolves around themes of vengeance, revenge, and romance, making it one of Malayalam cinema's high-budget productions.

The cast of 'Vilayath Budha' includes Shammi Thilakan, Anu Mohan, Rajashree Nair, and TJ Arunachalam. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, and the cinematography is handled by Aravind Kashyap, known for his work in popular Kannada films like '777 Charlie' and 'Bell Bottom.' Alex E Kurian serves as the production controller.