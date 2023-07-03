Cyber attack: Women’s associations, Sharafudheen pledge support to theatre owner

Dr Girija K P, who had recently revealed she is being harassed on social media for providing a facility to book tickets through WhatsApp instead of relying on online booking sites, is overwhelmed by the support she has been receiving from various organisations in Thrissur. Recently, women members of the Chamber of Commerce, Thrissur, YWCA and Mahila Morcha arrived in hordes to watch Stephy Zaviour's film 'Madhura Manohara Moham' in theatres, to express their solitude to the theatre owner. The residents of the Rose Garden Colony where the theatre is situated also expressed their support to Dr Girija by viewing the film there.

Actor Sharafudheen, who played a prominent role in 'Madhura Manohara Moham', pledged his support for the theatre, and even interacting with all the members who attended the show.

Dr. Girija said she managed to sleep peacefully after a long time, adding that it gave her a lot of confidence to see many women coming together to support her. She also made it a point to thank the media for their wholehearted support and said their support was the reason behind her smile now.

The members of the Chamber of Commerce, who expressed their solidarity with Girija, said they won’t tolerate a woman entrepreneur being harassed in any way.

Girija theatre, which was Dr Girija’s family property, used to screen l later transformed into a theatre that only screened family films and all credit should go to Girija for that.