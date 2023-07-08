Mollywood films that paid homage to 'The Godfather'

Recently, a deepfake video of a scene from ‘The Godfather' featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal went viral on social media. It generated considerable interest with supporters seeking more such videos and opposers pointing to the ill effects of such AI-generated programs.

But do you know several Malayalam films have paid rich tribute to Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece? Here's the list of movies that were inspired by the legendary gangster movie.

Naduvazhikal

The film, directed by Joshiy and written by S N Swamy, portrays the life of a powerful businessman Ananthan with strong political connections. He has a shady past which is not revealed in the movie. The Chekkuty brothers, who are also big businessmen, are his biggest rivals. His son Arjun lives a carefree life in Bengaluru away from his father’s network. Eventually, he returns to take over his family business after his father is arrested, just like Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather.

Stills from Naduvazhikal. Photos: Imdb

Simhasanam

'Simhasanam', initially touted as the remake of Joshiy’s ‘Naduvazhikal’, revolves around a son (played by Prithviraj) who takes on the rivals after his father Madhava Menon (Sai Kumar) is imprisoned. The Vito Corleone influence is visible in the portrayal of the relationship between the father and son; Madhava Menon's influence over his village and the political power he wields. Though Simhasanam failed at the box office and failed to enthuse critics, some of the dialogues between the lead stars were appreciated.

Bheeshma Parvam

Though Amal Neerad’s ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ and Michael's character have close links to the Mahabharatha, the Mammootty-starrer’s initial scenes remind you of ‘The Godfather’, where people arrive at Vito Corleone’s home to seek his help. Just like the Hollywood movie, family relationships run deep in ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ too.

Malik

Several scenes in 'Malik' seem like a homage to ‘The Godfather’, including the terrace and funeral scenes. Fahadh Faasil’s character Sulaiman is a local don who is seen as the saviour of his people. The plotline, however, is different and the director himself stated that the story was inspired by true events that took place in the 1980s in the coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram.

Prithviraj in 'Simhasanam' and Suresh Gopi in 'Lelam'

Lelam

'Lelam' has that Godfather touch as it revolves around two liquor barons. Aanakattil Eepachan gets killed due to the rivalry and jealousy over his success with the Kadayadi family. His son Jacob Stephan played by Suresh Gopi, avenges the death of his father which forms the crux of the film. The movie was praised for Joshy's direction and Renji Panicker's dialogues.