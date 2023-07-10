Malayalam
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor says visiting Auschwitz for 'Bawaal' shoot was a moving experience

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor will feature opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal'. Photo: Instagram | janhvikapoor
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently visited Auschwitz in Poland, said the place left a long-lasting impact on her. The cast and crew had visited Poland for the shoot of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Bawaal'. The film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has glimpses of World War 2 and the concentration camp.

Auschwitz concentration camp was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.

Talking about what location is the most loved by Janhvi, she said: "I think Amsterdam for me because I fell in love with the city and as a team we spent a lot of time in that city as well but when we were in Poland we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very moving experience."

She added: "It taught us a lot about the gravity of what we were making and speaking about. So that left a long lasting impression on me and Varun both."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, 'Bawaal' will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

(With IANS inputs)

