Dileep-starrer 'Voice of Sathyanathan' postponed. Makers reveal the reason

'Voice of Sathyanathan', which was supposed to hit theatres on July 14, has been postponed. The makers made the announcement on Tuesday, in the wake of the unfavorable weather conditions prevailing in the state.

The promotion of the film was held in Qatar and UAE recently. The film, which is two hours and seventeen minutes long, has received a Clean U certificate. Joju George, Anupam Kher, Makrand Deshpande, Alencier Lopez, Jagapathi Babu, Jafar Sadiq (Vikram Fayim), Siddique, Johny Antony, Ramesh Pisharody, Janardhanan, Boban Samuel, Benny P Nayarambalam, Faisal, Unniraja, Veena Nandakumar, Sminu Sijo, Ambika Anusree, among others play prominent roles in the film.

The film is produced by N M Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Rajan Chirail under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions. The film is now expected to hit theatres on July 28.