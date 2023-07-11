Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dileep-starrer 'Voice of Sathyanathan' postponed. Makers reveal the reason

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2023 06:08 PM IST
The film also features Veena Nandakumar. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

'Voice of Sathyanathan', which was supposed to hit theatres on July 14, has been postponed. The makers made the announcement on Tuesday, in the wake of the unfavorable weather conditions prevailing in the state.

The promotion of the film was held in Qatar and UAE recently. The film, which is two hours and seventeen minutes long, has received a Clean U certificate. Joju George, Anupam Kher, Makrand Deshpande, Alencier Lopez, Jagapathi Babu, Jafar Sadiq (Vikram Fayim), Siddique, Johny Antony, Ramesh Pisharody, Janardhanan, Boban Samuel, Benny P Nayarambalam, Faisal, Unniraja, Veena Nandakumar, Sminu Sijo, Ambika Anusree, among others play prominent roles in the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

The film is produced by N M Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Rajan Chirail under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions. The film is now expected to hit theatres on July 28.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.