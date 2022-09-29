Dileep takes dig at cops: 'Every time I buy a new phone, it is seized by the police'

Actor Dileep, who has a couple of projects lined up in the coming months, was at his wittiest best at a recent public event. The actor who was inaugurating a brand-new mobile showroom took a dig a the cops, saying that every time he purchased a new phone, it was seized by the police.

“Whenever a new mobile phone is launched most mobile shop owners make it a point to call me first. I have suddenly turned into this guy who shops for the most number of phones. But whenever I buy a new phone, the cops immediately take them away from me. The last time when I Phone 13 pro was launched it was given to me. But even that was seized from me. Now I am praying that no one will take away this 14 pro that has been promised to me,” the actor said.

Dileep was flanked by director Nadirshah, actor Tini Tom, director Arun Gopy, actor Saniya Iyappan, and model Shiyas Kareem. Dileep is reuniting with director Arun Gopy after the stupendous success of 'Ramaleela'. Tammannah will play the female lead. Superhit writer Udayakrishna known for his penchant for mass films is writing the script. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer. The music is by Sam CS and Vivek Harshan has done the editing. Vinayaka Ajith is producing this film under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka films.

This film is crucial for both Dileep and Arun Gopy, as they haven’t had a single hit post 'Ramaleela'. Owing to his arrest for allegedly masterminding the abduction and molestation of a female colleague, Dileep’s career has hit an all-time low. While his last direct OTT release directed by Nadirshah ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan’ was met with tepid responses, his last theatrical release, 'My Santa' also sank without a trace. While Arun Gopy’s last release 'Irupothiyonnam Nootandu' starring Pranav Mohanlal was a box office disaster.