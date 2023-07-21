A group of middle-aged seniors gathers on a reunion with surprise short movie

Most of them are now in their late thirties or early forties. When the 1998 class ten batch-mates of GHMSS in Calicut University Campus reconnected each other with a message of a school reunion all they were hoping for was a nostalgic journey to their good old school days. But the gathering was made sweeter when the group, in which almost no one had any professional movie experience, created a cute short movie for the occasion.

'Oru School Divasam' is a Malayalam short film crafted by the group as a nostalgic gift to their 1998 SSLC batch-mates, commemorating their reunion 25 years ago.

This heart-warming production involved the reunion of former students, with editing and music being the only departments handled by external talents.

In this non-linear narrative, Dr. Nishi, a successful professional, wakes up on the day of her long-awaited school reunion on August 13, 2023. Brimming with the excitement of meeting her old friends, Nishi's mind flings her to her younger days and walking to the school.

The short is written and directed by Sajesh Mohan, one of the batch-mates.

In this short Sajesh blends the past and present in an uncanny pattern to evoke a profound sense of nostalgia and joy.

Dr Nishida Kurup appears as Dr. Nishi as well as the mother of young Nishi. She is a doctor by profession. A Angelica essays the role of young Nishi. Santhosh Nambidi, working at Calicut University, plays the role of Nishi's husband. Satheesh Kumar (the bus driver classmate) is actually the driver of a local bus.

Crew

Asst Directors:

Divya Shaju, home baker

Priya Manoj, teacher

Ratheesh AP, works at department of Local Self Governence

Sync Sound: Vijeesh Variyath, runs an akshaya center

Make-up & Costume: Jisha B. Nair, runs a beauty parlour

Editing: Arun George Mathew

Writer, Director, & iPhonography: Sajesh Mohan is a journalist

Produced by: 1998 Batch of GMHS CUC (GMHSS CUC)