Inspiring journey of Amal Iqbal, the hero of Sidhique Kodiyathur's 'Akasham Kadann'

Kozhikode: The recently released Malayalam movie, 'Akasham Kadann,' marks the directorial debut of the popular comedian of home cinema, Sidhique Kodiyathur. The film sheds light on the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and their families, delivering a powerful message of inclusivity to society. The movie's standout feature is its hero, Amal Iqbal, who was born with cerebral palsy and locomotor disease, a rare medical condition. Amal's exceptional portrayal of Russel, a character with locomotor disease, has captivated audiences across the state since its release on July 21.

Russel, born to the couple Rauf and Sajna, falls ill and becomes bedridden, setting the stage for the unfolding of their daily struggles. While most people display empathy towards individuals with disabilities, a few still struggle to understand their challenges, including some parents. As a parent of a child with developmental disabilities, Sidhique has infused his personal experiences and observations into the movie.

Through rigorous efforts, Amal focused on his fitness and developed the strength to use a wheelchair. Photo: Special Arrangement

"I can relate to it because I am a parent of a child who faces developmental disability and related physical difficulties. Besides, I am connected with other parents of kids with similar disabilities in my day-to-day life. Many have dedicated their entire lives to their kids, but there are also those who leave their kids in care homes to enjoy a comfortable life," Sidhique said. The movie also features Sidhique and his son Farhan, with Farhan being his inspiration for taking on this project.

The movie's inception began in 2016, and after an extensive search, Sidhique zeroed in on Amal Iqbal. "I believed that having a boy with physical disabilities play the main character would be impactful. So, I spent a year searching for the right actor. Although I had some doubts about Amal's casting, it eventually proved to be a perfect choice. He executed his role flawlessly," said Sidhique.

Amal - a hero in his own right

For Amal, portraying Russel in 'Akasham Kadann' felt more like reliving his own life in front of the camera. Amal Iqbal, a plus two humanities student at JDT Higher Secondary School, hails from Pulikkal, Malappuram, and is paralyzed up to the neck, unable to speak. Additionally, he experienced a fear of light and sound. Nonetheless, with the unwavering support of his parents, Amal persevered.

Through rigorous efforts, Amal focused on his fitness and developed the strength to use a wheelchair. Not only did he attend school, but he also participated in academic and sports competitions, achieving international recognition. Overcoming his limitations, Amal went on to win gold medals in arm wrestling at the national level and became the first Keralite with cerebral palsy to conquer river rafting, navigating the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and Thejaswini River in Kannur.

For Amal, portraying Russel in 'Akasham Kadann' felt more like reliving his own life in front of the camera. Photo: Special Arrangement

His inspiring achievements earned him the Ujwala Balyam Award from the Kerala government in 2021 and the Outstanding Diplomacy Award at the Model UN Parliament (MUN) held in Muscat in 2019. Recently, he was selected as a delegate for the Y20 Kerala summit held in Kozhikode, as a build-up to the G20 summit scheduled in India in September 2023. Amal's talents extend beyond physical feats, as he regularly excels in quiz and reading competitions, and he now serves as the brand ambassador for a tuition academy.

Amal's motivational speeches keep him busy, sometimes affecting his regular classes. However, thanks to the support of his classmates and teachers, he effectively manages his studies. Such care and compassion led Mohammed Iqbal Valappan to encourage parents of children with disabilities to consider sending them to public schools.

Photo: Special Arrangement

"Amal has a photographic memory. He has overcome his disabilities through indefatigable efforts with our support," Iqbal told Onmanorama. "We strive to provide Amal with the best to bring out his potential. He has received top-notch treatment and training, with a total expenditure of 15 lakhs on surgeries and additional expenses for training and therapies. We are currently seeking a sponsor," Iqbal added.

Sidhique's 'Akasham Kadann' boasts a cast of over 80 actors, including renowned names like Vijaya Kumar, Priya Sreejith, Maqbool Salman, Nilambur Ayisha, Kulappully Leela, Ibrahim Kutty, Kollam Shafy, and Ansil. Additionally, the movie features many children with disabilities, filmed in Alathiyur and Tirur in Malappuram. Sidhique scripted and produced the movie under his banner, Don Cinemas, leaving a lasting impact with its heartwarming and inclusive narrative.