Kamal Haasan's youthful avatar in 'Indian 2': Shankar tests de-ageing tech

Director Shankar is all set to test the de-ageing technology in his film, 'Indian 2.' It is a technique used to showcase the superstars in their 20s and 30s, effectively transforming some of our favourite actors into their younger selves. Shankar has employed this technology to present the younger version of Senapathy, the character portrayed by Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2.'

This is not the first time such a technique has been used in Tamil cinema. Lokesh had previously attempted to use the de-ageing technology in 'Vikram,' but it had to be removed due to budget and time constraints. However, the director has recently revealed in an interview that he will be releasing those scenes that used the de-ageing technique soon.

The de-ageing technology has been employed in other notable films as well. In 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' Sushant Singh Rajput's childhood was depicted using this technique. Similarly, it was used in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'