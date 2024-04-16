'Indian 2' director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with playback singer Tarun Karthikeyan

'Indian 2' director S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan at a grand function held in Chennai on Monday.

The wedding was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film industry.

Shankar is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian', which will hit theatres this June. His next film 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan will also release this year.

Aishwarya is S Shankar's elder daughter. She was earlier married to cricketer Damodaran Rohit. Tarun has worked as an assistant director to Shankar and is also a playback singer and lyricist.

Director Atlee was also present at the wedding ceremony. Photo | Instagram

Veteran actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam were present at the function, which was also attended by Nayanthara, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi and Vignesh Shivan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also blessed the couple.

Aishwarya and Tarun got engaged a couple of weeks ago. Aishwarya's sister had shared photos of the couple on her Instagram page with the caption: “With my two favourite people in the world @aishushankar8 @arjith_shankar. What a beautiful and memorable day!!.”