The first look poster of the upcoming thriller 'Mirage' was revealed on Monday, offering a glimpse into what appears to be an intense, character-driven story. Headlined by Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and promises a gripping narrative layered with mystery.

The screenplay is co-written by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol, based on a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The poster was released on social media with the caption, “You kept getting closer. And this time, it didn’t fade.” A tagline on the poster reads: “Fades as it gets closer.”

The poster shows Asif Ali in a contemplative look, wearing glasses, while Aparna Balamurali stands alongside him, both characters framed with a sense of quiet intensity. It hints at a psychological or emotional edge, rather than a loud, action-driven thriller.

Alongside the lead pair, 'Mirage' also stars Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Sampath in prominent roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, editor V S Vinayak, and music composer Vishnu Shyam — a team known for their collaborative synergy in Malayalam cinema.

Director Jeethu Joseph, who last helmed 'Kooman', is currently also working on 'Valathu Vashathe Kallan', featuring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead. Up ahead, he is set to return to his most celebrated franchise with 'Drishyam 3', which is expected to go on floors in October.