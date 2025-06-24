Malayalam film ‘JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala’ was approved by the Kerala panel of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any suggested edits or objections, according to sources familiar with the process.

The certification screening took place on June 18 at 12:30 PM at Lenin Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. The screening was attended by four members of the regional censor panel along with an official from the CBFC. After reviewing the film, the panel recommended a U/A certificate, allowing it to be viewed by audiences aged 13 and above.

A member of the board confirmed to Manorama that the certification process was completed without any requests for cuts or modifications to the film or its title. He also noted that it remains unclear what transpired afterward that led to further scrutiny.

It is considered unusual for the CBFC's central office in Mumbai to intervene after a regional panel has reviewed and cleared a film. According to standard procedure, such intervention typically occurs only if a party associated with the film lodges a formal appeal or complaint with the central board, challenging the regional panel’s decision.

In the case of ‘JSK – Janaki vs State of Kerala’, none of the panel members who viewed the film reported any objections or concerns. All of them signed off on the certification without recommending any edits or deletions. One board member also revealed that the panel had agreed to the director’s request to ease the age restriction mentioned in the certificate.