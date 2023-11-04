Nedumudi Venu, Manobala and Vivek. ‘Indian 2’ trailer features three actors we lost in recent times

The much-awaited teaser of 'Indian-2' has dropped in. And as expected, the Kamal Haasan-Sankar collaboration looks exciting. The late Nedumudi Venu who appeared as CBI officer Krishnaswamy in the first part will be retained through VFX. The late actors Manobala and Vivek are also present in the movie. ‘Indian-2’ will also star Sidharth, Priya Bhavani Sankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and Delhi Ganesh.

Ravi Varma is handling the camera and Sreekar Prasad will be doing the editing. The shoot, which began a few years ago, had to be stalled due to several reasons. During the shoot of the film in 2020, three people were killed. Covid and financial restrictions also burdened the film over the years.

When Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies took up the production partnership with Lyca Productions, it paved the way for the return of Kamal's iconic character, Senapati. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the film directed by Shankar. Kamal Haasan played the role of an Indian who fights against corruption in 'Indian'. He also won the National Award for Best Actor for playing a double role in the film. The climactic scene hinted that the film would have a sequel.