Malappuram: Newly elected Nilambur MLA Aryadan Shoukath visited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president, Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, at his residence on Tuesday. He thanked the party leadership for their support in his election win.

Shoukath said that it was the League that first initiated groundwork and outreach efforts for the Congress in the constituency, launching preparatory and internal mobilisation campaigns even before the broader alliance started its coordinated activities.

He highlighted the role of Thangal in the win and said that the IUML leader visited Nilambur directly after returning from Hajj. He also praised PK Kunhalikutty, crediting him as the key unifier within the UDF and noting that he carried out that role effectively in Nilambur.

Commenting on the win, Thangal stated that the UDF's success in Nilambur resulted from united and coordinated efforts. "Everyone carried out their responsibilities diligently. This victory is one that instills confidence, and it is a well-earned one for Aryadan Shoukath," he said.

Thangal added that the result in Nilambur reflected Kerala’s emotional resistance to fear. “Just as we witnessed unity in Nilambur, the UDF must now undertake the greater mission of reclaiming Kerala through similar collective efforts. Aryadan Shoukath has now been entrusted with that responsibility," Thangal stated. He also expressed confidence that the UDF would secure all the seats in the district in the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Shoukath's constituency tour will commence at 2 pm, covering Chanthakkunnu, Chungathara, Pothukal, Narokavu, Vazhikkadavu, Edakkara, Muthedam, Karulai, and Amarambalam.