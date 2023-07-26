Kerala man's rare fish discovery goes viral thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio's post

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio created a social media sensation when he recently shared an intriguing image of an extraordinary-looking fish. Little did he know that his post would inadvertently bring newfound fame to an Indian man who had discovered this rare species nearly three years ago. The Titanic star's online praise has now cast a spotlight on this remarkable finding.

Leonardo's post celebrated the marvels of nature, highlighting how a routine day can lead to discovering a new species. The credit for this fascinating discovery goes to Mr Abraham, a local stage director residing in Kerala. The unique fish was found in the narrow aquifers of Kerala, hidden away from light, beneath the soil's surface.

Dubbed as the "Patha Eel Loach," this extraordinary sightless subterranean freshwater fish derives its name from the Sanskrit word "Pathala," signifying "below the feet," a fitting reference to its subterranean habitat.

As Leonardo's social media post went viral, so did the spotlight on this newfound fish species. The attention from both the scientific community and the public has been immense. Leonardo's recognition of Mr Abraham's discovery highlights the significance of such findings in comprehending and conserving the diverse life forms that grace our planet.